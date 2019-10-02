A Chick-fil-A trailer will come to Cuero Oct. 29 to sell lunch from its mobile unit.
The Victoria restaurants will bring their trailer to the Cuero Regional Hospital at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 The trailer will serve a la carte meals from a limited menu, and will sell lunch while supplies last.
On the menu are the restaurant's original and spicy sandwiches, grilled cobb salad, grilled cool wrap and waffle potato chips. All food is prepared and packaged at a restaurant.
