The new UHV University Commons building at 3006 N. Ben Jordan St. has three stories and provides more than 80,000 square feet of space. It contains the university’s library, offices, meeting rooms, study spaces and student services and the Victoria Regional History Center. The building will also have a Chick-fil-A and a Starbucks cafe.

 Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com

Victoria’s third Chick-fil-A location will open in August in UHV’s recently opened University Commons building.

The other two locations are on Navarro Street, 6104 N. Navarro St. near H-E-B Plus!, and the other in the food court at Victoria Mall.

The location at University Commons will be a licensee location operated by Chartwells, UHV’s food service provider.

The commons building opened in August 2019. The building’s food court will also include Asado, a Latin American fast food restaurant. There is also space for a third restaurant to be determined in the future.

