Victoria’s third Chick-fil-A location will open in August in UHV’s recently opened University Commons building.
The other two locations are on Navarro Street, 6104 N. Navarro St. near H-E-B Plus!, and the other in the food court at Victoria Mall.
The location at University Commons will be a licensee location operated by Chartwells, UHV’s food service provider.
The commons building opened in August 2019. The building’s food court will also include Asado, a Latin American fast food restaurant. There is also space for a third restaurant to be determined in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.