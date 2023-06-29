Askskia Hobbs reflected on the anniversary of her daughter's death Thursday, but she was happy knowing her child's impact on the community will never be forgotten.
The first official Camp Keimryn summer camp, which was named after Hobbs' 9-year-old daughter, was in the books.
"The camp has her name, and her legacy will live on through the camp, and other kids can learn what she didn't have a chance to learn," Hobbs said.
This year, the Victoria Police Department held their sixth annual summer camp, which started on Monday and ended Thursday at the Victoria Community Center.
Officer Keimryn Lee was a cancer patient who was sworn in after she expressed her dreams of becoming a police offer to "catch the bad guys and fix the community."
The camp's name change was announced during their closing ceremony of the camp last year to honor her name.
During this year's camp, the 33 attendees of ages 10-14 participated in learning and bonding activities with local police officers along with firefighters.
The campers learned CPR training, worked with the crime scene unit on fingerprinting, how to use handcuffs, showing them how to make traffic stops a virtual reality simulator and more, according to Officer David Brogger.
"By the end of the day, they're all our friends," Brogger said. "They all know our names. They high five us, and they've really come out of their shell. Again, our main goal is to just hope that they learned something, and that we have this positive influence on them."
The camp concluded today with an award ceremony where all camp goes received an certificate of completion.
Individual awards were handed out including a special one named after Keimryn that signifies the most outstanding camp attendee.
Officers were proud of the campers that participated and hope that they will take the valuable information that they've learned with them into the future.
"Something small that they've learned here could make a difference in there life", Chief of Police Chuck Young said. "It's a great camp. It's great to be here and I'm glad the department has the opportunity to participate in it".