At least two people were transported to a Victoria hospital after a two-car wreck near the 1400 block of North Main Street early Monday afternoon. Melody Kloss, 17, of Victoria, was driving a white Isuzu, while Narcisa Garcia, 38, of Bloomington, was driving the other car. In the car with Garcia were two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. The children were transported to the hospital to be examined but were not severely injured, said Victoria Police Officer Emily Erickson.
Wreck
