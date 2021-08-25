The Children’s Discovery Museum has announced its new after-school and homeschool programs for the fall semester — CDM Robotics Club, CDM Rocket Club and Homeschool Days, according to a news release.
The museum just wrapped up its summer camps and is ready to continue with more activities during the fall semester.
CDM Homeschool Days is a drop-off program held weekly on Tuesdays starting Sept. 7. The class will cover all kinds of topics, such as electricity, tessellations, mass and inertia, and even fungus and mold. The program is children in kindergarten and up. For more information about CDM Homeschool Days, visit www.cdmgoldencrescent.com, under “Explore,” and click “Homeschool Days.”
This fall, the museum also will host two all new after-school clubs. Kids age 7 and up can join the CDM Robotics Club and CDM Rocket Club. Meetings will be held on select Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
In the CDM Robotics Club, kids will learn more about computer science, coding and building their own Battle Bot.
CDM Rocket Club members will participate in special rocket experiments, and they will build their own model rocket.
The clubs are separate but kids are welcome to join both. Tuition for the clubs covers a model rocket or Battle Bot and an exclusive club T-shirt.
The after-school clubs are drop-off programs. For a full syllabus for each of the clubs, visit www.cdmgoldencrescent.com, under “Explore,” and click “After School Clubs.”
Registration for all of the fall programming is open now. Tuition for CDM Homeschool Days is for all 12 weeks and runs $195 per student. Each additional student is $150. Drop-in rates are $20 per day, and each additional student is $15, which can be paid when children come to class.
CDM Robotics Club begins on Sept. 2 and CDM Rocket Club begins on Sept. 9. Tuition for each of the after-school clubs is $125 per student, and each additional student is $100. Member discounts apply.
For more information or to register, families can go to www.cdmgoldencrescent.com.
