Hadley Stauts, 4, fills her grocery cart with apples, lobster and green bell peppers at a food market. She goes to the cash register and her mom, Brittany Stauts, helps scan the different items she wants to buy.
This was one of many new exhibits in the second phase of the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent. The main part is Play Town, a model town with a bakery, theater, vet clinic and many other areas where kids immerse themselves in life-like scenarios.
“I’m so glad we have something like this,” Brittany Stauts said. “We like the one in Houston, but it’s nice to have something like this in Victoria.”
During it’s grand opening on Super Bowl Sunday, about 250 kids and parents visited the museum’s new section within three hours.
The first 100 kids also received bright green “Children’s Discovery Museum” T-shirts.
In addition to Play Town, the museum also opened up Tot Yard, where kids ages 4 and under can play outside with foam blocks to build things. They plan to add a toy boat at a later date for them to play on.
Executive Director Tiffany Cordell said a lot of children’s museums have similar features.
“It’s popular for every children’s museum to have an area where there is a spot for children to imagine and role-play and do what they see their families doing,” Cordell said.
This new section of the museum was paid for through various donors, which enabled officials to hire professional exhibit designers. The first section opened in 2017 when the museum moved from its location on Main Street to the old Playhouse Theater. It focused on teaching science skills to kids while the new areas teach them things that their parents do on a daily basis.
While there are seating areas for parents to relax, the various exhibits encourage parents to play along with their kids in these life-size buildings. Their kids can act as doctors at the Discovery Hospital and “check” their blood pressure with a toy arm cuff.
Board member Betty Jo Elder first joined the board in 2000 when the exhibits were built by volunteers. She said when she first saw the new exhibits, she was grateful for the people who made it possible.
“It’s something we want all of Victoria to be proud of,” Elder said. “It’s not just a place to play, but also a place to learn.”
