The Children’s Discovery Museum introduces Learning Pods, an all-new learning experience that is unlike anything they have done before, according to a museum news release.
Learning Pods will give children an opportunity to learn through play, all while maintaining a similar structure to a regular school day.
They are offering half-day and full-day options for older children, ages 5 to 10.
“A typical day would include time designated for online schoolwork, tutoring, special projects, experiments and of course, museum play,” said Doug Donaldson, education coordinator, in the news release.
Beginning Monday will be Discovery Week, a week full of back-to-school fun with robot races, science experiments, special arts and crafts and more. The weeks of Aug. 17 through Sept. 4 will focus on virtual learning, tutoring and all-around museum fun.
The half-day pod will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and the full-day pod will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is a drop-off program with early drop-off and late pick-up available.
For younger children, the museum will offer Little Pods. This one-of-a-kind learning pod will give children a chance to come to the museum and learn math and reading among other topics in a fun environment. Children ages 3 and 4 will work in a small group with retired kindergarten teachers to enhance their kindergarten-readiness through the use of manipulatives, math skills and safe social interactions. Little Pods will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“Our small group sizes of 10 or less and strict cleaning procedures and policies, which include daily COVID-19 screenings, social distancing and frequent hand washing, will help to keep your kids safe,” Donaldson said. “Let us lend a hand with our proven safety record, a hands-on approach to curriculum and a staff that truly cares for each child that walks through our doors.”
Learning Pods registration opened Aug. 5. Tuition for the older children, ages 5-10, will be $250 per week for the full-day pod or $150 per week for the half-day pod. The Little Pod tuition will be $40 per week for Tuesdays and Thursdays, or $25 per day. Learning Pods and Little Pods are both drop-off programs.
For more information or to register, go tocdmgoldencrescent.com. Under “Explore”, click “Learning Pods” to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.