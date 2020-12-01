In time for the holidays, the Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent is taking orders again for Royer's Round Top Café pies to benefit the museum. This time, cinnamon rolls and quiche also are on the menu.
The deadline to order the pies and other offerings, which range in price from $32 to $34 each, is Dec. 10. The goodies will be ready for pick-up at the museum Dec. 16 and 17.
Pie flavors include Bud's Chocolate Chip, Not My Mom's Apple, Cafe's Original Buttermilk, Ann Criswell's Pecan, Texas Trash, Sweet 'n Salty, Lemon Blueberry and Bob Pastorio's Cherry. The quiche is bacon, egg and cheese, and the cinnamon rolls come in a ring.
To order, go to one.bidpal.net/cdmholidaypies/welcome. A link to the purchasing site is available on the museum's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.