Speedy Stop and the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent will host a school supply drive-by from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., or until supplies last, in the parking lot of the museum on Saturday.
The school supply packs for children in need were donated by Speedy Stop, Nestle Waters and Bic. They will be distributed with help from the museum. Children must be present in the car to pick up the supplies.
“Because of COVID, they (Speedy Stop) had to cancel their fishing tournament this year where they usually do the distribution, so they asked us to partner with them,” said Liz Tise, executive director of the Children’s Discovery Museum. “We are trying to be a place in the community where people can go for resources like these.”
The museum is located at 1205 Sam Houston Drive.
