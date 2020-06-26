The Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent will reopen to the public Tuesday.
The museum staff wants to reassure guests that they are doing their part by continually cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting throughout the day to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a news release from the museum.
In order to provide the safest environment possible, they will be enforcing a number of precautions. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. and closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for cleaning.
Admission is limited to 50 guests at a time, and masks are required for all staff and visitors. And health screenings will be conducted at check-in to ensure everyone’s safety.
Private parties will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Those interested can contact info@cdmgoldencrescent.com to rent the museum for a few hours on a Saturday.
"We are thankful for everyone’s support, patience and understanding as we continue to navigate through these unprecedented and challenging times," said Liz Tise, executive director of the Children's Discovery Museum. "We hope to be able to keep CDM open and safe for all who plan to visit and sincerely appreciate your cooperation with these additional precautions."
