Dr. Seuss’s birthday is March 2, and the special day often is observed as a day that places importance on learning to read.
The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent will celebrate the famous author’s birthday with the Seussical S.T.E.A.M. Fest, sponsored by South Texas Electric Cooperative, from 10 a.m. to noon March 6.
Normally, the celebration is one of the museum’s largest field trips that is especially popular with the children. The trip is taken downtown and typically includes second-graders exclusively. However, the pandemic has changed the plan this year.
“It’s all about celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday, but we can’t do it the same way this year,” said Doug Donaldson, educational program director for the museum.
For safety reasons, the event will take place at the museum. All ages are invited.
“Families can come experience Dr. Seuss paired with S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics),” Donaldson said. “It’s science wrapped in a Dr. Seuss package.”
Local scientists will share hands-on science experiments with groups of families. Local artists will share art and local musicians will share music.
“We will have a lot of fun activities and families can hop around to each one,” he said. “They are 10- to 15-minute experiences related to S.T.E.A.M fields.”
Representatives from Prosperity Bank will be on hand to teach math lessons with money artifacts. An ambassador from NASA also will be present along with representatives from the Victoria Public Library who will facilitate their own activity.
Tickets are $8 each, and those under age 2 are admitted free of charge. For more information, call 361-485-9140.
“We want to promote reading through Dr. Seuss, and something we are good at is the S.T.E.A.M. aspect,” Donaldson said. “The museum is really able to contribute to the community in meaningful ways, and we’re excited to bring this to local families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.