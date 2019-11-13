Chilly weather is forecast to continue Wednesday with daytime temperatures in the 40s.
A high of 48 degrees is expected with cloudy skies and a 20% chance for rain Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday night, a low of 40 degrees and a 50% chance for rain is predicted.
Rainfall of a tenth to quarter inch is possible.
Thursday, a high of 51 degrees and 50% chance for showers are forecast.
Between a tenth and quarter inch of rain could fall.
That night, temperatures could dip to 38 degrees with cloudy skies.
