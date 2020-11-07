When selecting a veterinarian, you’re doing more than searching for someone with medical knowledge. You are looking for someone who is personable, trustworthy, thorough, compassionate, attentive and in your budget.
A veterinary hospital is a team of professionals, so similarly qualified support staff and technicians are equally important. You may want to consider location; however, driving a few extra miles may be worth it to receive the care and attention you and your pet deserve. During the pandemic, the majority of veterinarians are doing curbside so visiting a veterinary clinic may be a little different.
It is important to look at the veterinary practice as a whole. New and shiny is not always better. Look at how the staff treats you over the phone. Is the staff caring, competent, courteous and friendly? Does the staff follow up and follow through? Does everyone communicate effectively?
You will want to do your research about the facility and veterinarians. Check out the clinic’s website. Do the veterinarians have special interests? Are emergency services available? Does the clinic have state-of-the-art equipment, such as ultrasound, digital x-ray, dental x-ray, blood pressure machines and in-house laboratory equipment, to name a few?
A great way to choose a veterinarian is through personal connection. Don’t be afraid to interview potential veterinarians.
Then see if you get a warm, fuzzy feeling from the staff, clinic environment and veterinarian. They will show your pet generous attention and not act in a hurry. You never want to feel like you are just a number.
There should always be sincere connection. You should leave feeling confident in the care your pet received and without any reservations, questions or concerns even if the appointment was curbside.
A good veterinarian is a person that is willing to listen, learn and adapt (particularly in these strange times).
This requires adding to their skills and changing techniques as new discoveries are made in veterinary medicine.
Don’t be afraid to ask if up-to-date practices are being used and if the veterinarians in the practice are open-minded. A progressive veterinarian will attempt to practice the best quality of medicine possible and refer you to or consult with specialists when challenges arise. There is no room for pride in good quality medicine.
As veterinarians, it is our job to take the best possible care of your furry, four-legged family member and to go the extra mile to provide information and expertise that is paramount for your pet.
