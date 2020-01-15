A number of the community’s resource and service agencies are gathering Thursday afternoon for a resource fair hosted by Christ’s Kitchen.
Participating organizations will include Mid-Coast Family Services, Gulf Bend Center, Community Health Center, Promise Pointe, Golden Crescent Area Agency on Aging, Perpetual Help Home, Victoria Housing Authority, First United Methodist Church, the Victoria Police Department and more.
The goal of the resource fair is to bring information from many of the community’s resource and service providers into one room, said Trish Hastings, the executive director of Christ’s Kitchen.
Not everyone in the community has an easy way to get around, Hastings said, so the fair is meant to provide a convenient way for people to ask questions, find out what the different agencies offer and learn about the necessary application processes.
“With everyone under one roof, people won’t have to find a way to go from place to place around town to these different groups and find out how they can get help,” she said. “I hope it’s a big benefit to the people we serve.”
Hastings said she isn’t sure how many people are planning to attend, but “people seem to be buzzing about it.”
“I want it to be a very positive and helpful experience,” she said. “If it is, hopefully we can repeat this maybe twice a year.”
