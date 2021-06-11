After more than a year of not performing live because of the pandemic, Christa Leigh’s School of Dance hosted a recital with the theme, "Stepping Through Time," Sunday at the Yorktown Community Hall, according to a news release.
The school of dance was established in 2018 by Christa Garcia alongside her mother Christy Garcia.
"Our audience stepped into a time machine and took a trip down memory lane as each of the dance classes performed three songs, that ranged from the 1950s to present time," said Christa Garcia. "These beautiful dancers went from hip-hopping around the stage, to jazzing it up, and slowed the tempo down to a beautiful ballet/contemporary."
The school of dance gave a few of the girls the opportunity to learn an extra dance on top of the three dances they already had.
Five-year-old Reese Foerster, Kerington Fehner, and Maesen Foerster formed their own trio. Kassidy Kinsey and LayRayna Palacios danced it out, and 9-year-old soloist Kyleigh Garcia performed to an old-school mix tape.
The finale consisted of crowning one girl from each age group to hold the titles — Mini Miss Dance Queen, Little Miss Dance Queen, Junior Miss Dance Queen and Miss Dance Queen — until next year's recital.
Mini Miss Dance Queen is Palyn Longoria, and she is the daughter of Tony and Adrianna Longoria. Little Miss Dance Queen, Reece Foerster, is the daughter of Kurt and Anna Foerster. Junior Miss Dance Queen, Kassidy Kinsey, is the daughter of Natalie Campbell and Kevin Kinsey. The 2021 Miss Dance Queen is Kyleigh Garcia, and she is the daughter of Mario Garcia and Curtisha Palacios.
Christa Leigh’s School of Dance pre-registration for the fall semester is now open. It will remain open until June 30. The annual Camp Dance will be July 12-15 in Yorktown. For all the latest updates, follow the school of dance on Facebook at Christa Leigh’s School of Dance and Instagram at ChristaleighsSOD.
