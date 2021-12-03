Victoria Preservation Inc. invites you to the 2021 VPI Christmas Home Tour 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3-8 p.m. Dec. 11, 403 N. Main St..
There, people can enjoy historic charm and a Christmas tree in every room, take pictures with Santa, win prizes, and enjoy wassail and holiday treats.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the VPI office, 205 W. Goodwin Ave. and at the gate during tour hours.
For information call 361-573-1878 or email info@victoriapreservation.com.
