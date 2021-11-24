Christmas on the Square brings holiday festivities downtown

The City of Victoria Parks & Recreation department and the Victoria Main Street Program are inviting residents to ring in the holiday season with Christmas on the Square, an evening of festive events and activities in historic downtown Victoria.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 with the lighting of the H-E-B Christmas Tree. The 30-foot animated tree returns for its second year with an expanded set list that includes “Carol of the Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Silver Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Linus and Lucy.” The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook at City of Victoria, Texas – Government.
Afterward, residents can explore a winter wonderland of downtown activities, including food and artisan vendors, cookies and cocoa, winter-themed inflatables, a petting zoo, live entertainment and pictures with Santa at City Hall. Several businesses will be open late during the event.
Residents can take a hay ride down Townsquare Media’s O Christmas Tree Lane on Main Street between One O’Connor Plaza and City Hall. The street will be lined with artificial trees decorated by local nonprofits.
DeLeon Plaza will have new holiday decor sponsored by local businesses, and Free Art Victoria will paint windows in the area.
The trees at DeLeon Plaza will be wrapped in string lighting, a popular decoration that was previously removed because of squirrels biting through the wiring, said Danielle Williams, director of the Victoria Main Street Program. The new, more durable lighting will remain on display year-round.
Handicapped-accessible parking will be available in the Victoria County Bridge Street Annex parking lot along the sidewalk facing Forrest Street.
For a list of Christmas-themed events downtown this year and to learn how to sponsor the tree, visit www.christmasindowntownvictoria.org. For more information about Christmas on the Square, contact Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200.
