Victoria's Parks & Recreation department is doing more than just returning to the traditional annual Christmas on the Square celebration this year. They're also bringing new features to get Victorians into the holiday spirit.
"This is really exciting because this is going to be my first in person Christmas on the Square event," said Kimberly Zygmant, assistant director of Parks & Recreation. Her first year with the department was in 2020 when they held a livestreamed event with a limited invite list. "We're going to bring back some of the same traditional things and then move forward with some new stuff."
The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting of the H-E-B Christmas Tree. The ceremony will be livestreamed and will feature a mariachi band and interviews with key leaders of the community. The tree will remain set up on Forrest Street, which will be closed to traffic, through the holidays until the first week of January, said Main Street Director Danielle Williams. Each night, it will play a repertoire of Christmas songs and coordinated lights.
The traditional jumbo inflatables, children activities and petting zoo will all be set up in DeLeon Plaza. The city plans to close the streets immediately surrounding the plaza as well as Main Street from Goodwin Avenue to Church Street.
This year, however, Santa Claus will be located in City Hall, not DeLeon Plaza. Families will have the opportunity to take a Christmas themed hay ride down Main Street to visit him.
Those more inclined to stretch their legs can stroll down "O Christmas tree alley" along Main Street, a new aspect of the event that will feature artificial Christmas trees decorated by local nonprofits that will be there to share information about their work.
"That will be something new, too, that will be nice to get the nonprofits some exposure during the holiday giving season," said Williams.
Market on Main vendors will also be selling their hand-crafted goods at the plaza. For those that get a little peckish, three food trucks — Trevino's Concessions, Soup Pot, and Stir Soda Shoppe — will be on site to dish out delicious snacks and drinks. There will also be a hot cocoa and cookie stand.
Many of the local downtown businesses also plan to remain open for the event, said Williams.
