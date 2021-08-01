The smell of brisket wafted through the community center Sunday as people bid on handmade items.
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and Capilla de Santisima Trinidad held its annual Jamaica fundraiser event for the first time since COVID-19. The event brought nearly 1,500 to 2,000 people to the Victoria Community Center on Sunday afternoon, event coordinator Louis Rodriguez said. He coordinated the event with Maria Cervantes.
“I think it’s really great considering what we’ve been through,” Rodriguez said.
It has been great seeing people working together to host the event, he said. Members of the congregation volunteered or donated items to be auctioned off.
Organizers weren’t sure what kind of turnout they would see because of the ongoing pandemic, but the turnout has been impressive, Rodriguez said. Attendance is nearly comparable to previous years.
“To see all the folks come together on that it’s great,” he said. “We were worried, but we knew people wanted to come out. They are here.”
All the proceeds earned at the event will benefit Our Lady of Sorrows and Capilla de Santisima Trinidad.
“We didn’t set a financial goal, but we always say what we make is better than what we had,” Rodriguez said.
At the event, people could buy food and drinks and participate in a number of games like the cake walk. Kids could also have fun in the kids’ room with goody bags for the taking.
Across the conference center, hundreds sat at long tables eating and chatting as they bid on their must-have items up for auction.
People would purchase hand crafted items with the wave of the hand and the responding “sold” shouted by the crowd.
Jenny Ruiz, 37, congregation member and event attendee, said her love for Jesus and the church brought her to the event.
“I feel at home here,” she said.
Ruiz’s four children also participate in the church’s youth group. She was happy with the attendance she saw at Sunday’s event.
“I feel that Jesus is pulling and tugging on people’s hearts,” she said.
During the auction, church pastor, the Rev. Jacob Koether, held up the items for bid.
It means so much having entire families attend and fill the event with laughter and joy, Koether said. He is also thankful for the volunteers that made the event happen.
“It’s part of what it means to be part of a church,” he said. “They are here to give. It’s not just to get things from people.”
The event offered a “breath of fresh air” after a year of isolation and separation, Koether said.
“I’m so excited to see so many people here,” he said. “What it means to me is that it shows people’s desire to get together, which is so important for the church.”
