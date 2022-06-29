Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates $8,000 to VCAM

Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) presented a donation of $8,000 to the Victoria Christian Assistance Ministries (VCAM.)
VCAM is a Christian 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. VCAM provides a broad range of services that are typically requested of churches. They operate as a safety net for families and individuals in crisis situations in our community.
The donation was made possible when a VCAM staffer and volunteer were discussing the need for basic inventory such as toiletries for clients. The organization regularly receives donations of food, but these personal items have to be purchased retail. The two volunteered to talk with their church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which was in the middle of an Afghan Relief drive for these same types of personal items. The church instead put in a request to their headquarters for a direct donation to VCAM in order to cover some of these costs.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) is a worldwide faith of over 16 million members centered on the belief that everyone on earth is a son or daughter of a loving God and that His Son, Jesus Christ, saved the world from sin and death. The LDS Church has had a presence in Texas since 1845 and in Victoria since 1946.
This check presentation took place June 23 at VCAM headquarters, 108 N. Liberty St., in downtown Victoria. “The donation will go a long way towards meeting the needs of our community. The generosity of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints makes our mission that much more manageable from a budget standpoint. We hope that we can establish a longstanding relationship for years to come,” Marc Hinojosa, VCAM executive director, said.
President Michael Olson commented, “It’s a blessing for us to be part of helping Victoria Christian Assistance Ministries with fulfilling their sacred mission to God’s children who find themselves in need. Several members of our church regularly volunteer at VCAM, so I get to hear firsthand how lives are touched and much needed assistance is provided. We express our sincere appreciation to all of the amazing individuals who volunteer and work at VCAM for their dedication and compassion. I would encourage others to do what you can to support them.”
Bishop Richard Perkins added, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has a strong commitment to follow our Savior by loving and caring for our neighbors. Members of the Church have committed considerable humanitarian aid throughout the world in especially troubled areas. As Bishop of the Victoria congregation, I am so pleased the choice was made to contribute to our close neighbors through Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry.”
To that end, the LDS Church encourages volunteer work and has even developed a website/app called JustServe (JustServe.org.) JustServe is a service to help link community nonprofit needs with volunteers. The app makes it easy to find local organizations in need of volunteer assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.