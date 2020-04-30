Churches in Victoria are reopening at varying rates after Gov. Greg Abbott eased restrictions regarding gatherings during the coronavirus crisis.
Each of the churches in the Catholic Diocese of Victoria is resuming Mass with plans suitable for each church. Those plans will adhere to the safety guidelines proposed by local officials and recommendations from the diocese.
The diocese recommends those older than 65 and those with health conditions that put them at high risk continue to participate in services from home, according to a letter from Bishop Brendan Cahill. The obligation to attend Mass in person continues to be lifted through May, especially for those who are well but still believe it best to stay home for now.
Parishioners should take their temperatures before attending Mass and not attend if exhibiting any signs of sickness. Churches can consider outdoor masses and extra masses to accommodate social distancing guidelines. No more than 25% of the mandated fire code seating capacity is to be allowed in each church. Members of the same households can sit together in the pew. Depending on the layout of churches, the parishioners should be seated in every other or every third pew.
Individually, each church is rolling out its own plan. For example, Our Lady of Victory parishioners were asked by their priest, the Rev. Gary Janak, to wear masks to church.
“We are trusting people to use their best judgment,” said Janet Jones, communications director for the diocese. “Everyone is schooled in what to do safely, and we hope to gradually get back to the normal routine. We are all ready to get back to being physically present at the Mass and receiving the Sacrament of Communion.”
The diocese initiated online giving for all of the churches through its website as a result of coronavirus.
“This is an added touchpoint for those wanting to give online,” Jones said. “We will keep that, so this has pushed us forward technology-wise in some ways.”
Other churches are waiting a bit longer to return to offering services in person.
Beginning May 10, Parkway Church will resume services adhering to social distancing guidelines. The members will be assigned places to sit and escorted from the front of the church to their seats, said Mike Hurt, senior pastor.
“It’s going to be different, but it’s going to be church. We are going to be safe, following the social distancing standards,” Hurt said. “We aren’t expecting big crowds. We know some feel very concerned about being out based on personal convictions. Those who feel safe and want to come in and worship in person — we’re giving them that chance.”
First English Lutheran Church is in the process of deciding when the church will reopen, said Margaret Dentler, church secretary.
First United Methodist Church also does not have plans to resume in-person services yet. Rather, the church is waiting to see how the easing of restrictions impacts the community, said the Rev. Wade Powell, pastor of the church.
“We don’t want to jump the gun. Our top priority is keeping people safe. Just because it’s permissible doesn’t mean it’s beneficial yet,” Powell said. “It’s important to us that we don’t step out there and do it just because we can. We want to be responsible in rolling out when we can get together.”
