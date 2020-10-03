Nasopharyngeal cicatrix syndrome is a condition in which the larynx in a horse’s upper airway becomes inflamed causing scar tissue to form. This scar tissue is fibrous tissue that builds up causing narrowing and constriction of the airway. It can become so severe that a permanent tracheostomy is needed to allow the horse to breathe.
This condition has been reported in Texas and the panhandle of Florida. This issue is found most frequently during the summer months and in horses turned out in pastures. Older horses appear to be more predisposed.
The cause of cicatrix formation is not specifically known. It is thought that long-term exposure to environmental irritants and infectious agent,s such as fungi, mold spores, plant pollen, insects, algae, toxins, and/or bacteria, predispose a horse to cicatrix development.
Recent research has shown that a reaction to the fungus known as pythium may be a “causative agent.” It is not a true infection, but a reaction from the fungus being in the pasture that the horse is grazing. A true infection with pythium causes ulcerative lesions, typically on the lower limbs, abdomen, chest or genitals.
The signs and symptoms of nasopharyngeal cicatrix syndrome include coughing, nasal discharge, exercise intolerance, flaring of nostrils, increased heart and respiratory rate, very loud breathing and extended head and neck.
The loud noise being made by your horse is also known as “roaring.” This is caused by turbulent airflow within the larynx due to some sort of abnormality. This can be caused by laryngeal hemiplegia which is where one of the cartilages in the larynx is paralyzed or it can be caused by cicatrix formation.
Diagnosis of cicatrix formation should be done by an equine veterinarian using an upper airway endoscope. A web of fibrous tissue is present within the nasopharynx narrowing the airway. At that time, the veterinarian can check for other abnormalities in the upper airway.
Medical treatment options are antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, and corticosteroids.
These medications may be administered systemically, through throat sprays or through nebulizers. Surgical removal or laser ablation to remove scarring is the most effective treatment plan.
If the airway is impinged upon severely enough then a permanent airway must be created in the form of a permanent tracheostomy.
If the horse returns to the same environment he or she was previously in, then recurrence following treatment is common.
There are now vaccines available for pythium that can be given to affected horses as well as those in a high-risk environment.
