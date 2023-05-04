Cinco de Mayo festivities in the Crossroads kick off the weekend. There are multiple offerings for partygoers Friday and Saturday in Victoria and Goliad.
The Guac Party will be held at the Santa Rita Market in Downtown Victoria on Friday starting at 5 p.m. This year's festival includes a "Best Guac in Victoria" competition, in which the winning restaurant receives a championship belt. There's also an art show, performances from the Ballet Folklorico and a jalapeno eating contest. Attendees enter for free.
A variety of food and retail vendors are attending the Guac Party, Claire Santellana, Guac Party organizer. One of the retail vendors is Twirling Cheers, a gourmet cotton candy food truck.
Artwork produced by Victoria school district students will be judged in the Triple Dip Art Show. The show is split into three levels: "Queso" for elementary students, "Salsa" for middle schoolers and "Guac" for high schoolers. The grand prize winner for the "Guac" level receives "$300; "Salsa $150 and Queso $100." Each champion also gets one free semester of art classes from Crossroads Art House. The reception starts at 6 p.m.
Popular and celebrated community figure Gary Moses will announce the winners of the "Best Guac" contest and art show, Santellana said.
Up for grabs in the jalapeno eating contest is free Whataburger for a year. Santellana said contestants will be required to sign a waiver and must be at least 18 years old.
"There's only a limited number spots, so you should visit the Townsquare Media booth if you want to do this," Santellana said.
"Come out to the Guac Party to support local art students," Santellana said. "It also means so much when you support local businesses."
In the nearby DeLeon Plaza, a two-day Cinco de Mayo event Friday and Saturday will feature live Tejano music, as well as a selection of food and drink for guests. The Friday festivities last from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, while the Saturday show goes from 2 p.m. to midnight. General admission are $10 each, while VIP tickets cost $25 per person.
On Saturday, the Goliad State Park will host a papel picado craft session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Park employee Emily Bird said the thin, colorful banners were first used by Aztecs during Spanish colonial rule.
"It is uniquely Mexican," Bird said.
Also in Goliad, members of the General Zaragoza Society will put on a two-day fiesta Friday beginning at 6 p.m. and Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The event schedule includes mariachi music, a barbecue cook-off and a coronation.
The cost to enter is $5 per person, but kids 15 and under get in for free, society President Sherry Edison Garcia said. Food and retail vendors have goods to offer to customers, she said.
"I've been going to the fiesta since I was little," Edison Garcia said. "It started off small with 10 booths, but now there are 30 vendors."