Mexican soldiers led by the Goliad-born General Ignacio Zaragoza prevailed over a European military power on May 5, 1862.
The victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla is the reason people of Mexican heritage celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
People often incorrectly cite the Battle of Puebla as the conflict that led to Mexican independence, said Emily Bird, lead interpreter of history at Goliad State Park.
Sept. 16 is recognized as Independence Day in Mexico, the day in 1810 when Father Miguel Hidalgo uttered the "Grito de Dolores," a speech that inspired soldiers to fight against Spain. Mexico won its independence 11 years later.
France invaded Mexico in 1861, envisioning the North American nation as part of its monarchy.
"Puebla was a minor battle, but an underdog victory," Bird said. "It kept the French from continuing to march to Mexico City."
Bird referenced a quote from Zaragoza, which in English translates to, "Our enemies are the best soldiers in the world, but we are the best sons of Mexico."
"By pulling off a victory, Mexico grew more confident that it could beat the French," Bird said.
Goliad, where Zaragoza grew up, is named after Hidalgo, but since the name Hidalgo was taken, letters were rearranged to spell Gholiad, Bird said. The "h" was later removed.
Bid said Zaragoza was born across the street from the Presidio La Bahia, a fort in Goliad County built in the 18th century.
Zaragoza's military career was so important to him that he missed his own wedding because of a battle, Bird said. Shortly after the Battle of Puebla, Zaragoza died of typhoid fever.
"His parents didn't want him to be in the military. They wanted him to serve in the clergy instead," Bird said. "He felt the military was where he belonged."
Today, the General Zaragoza Society continues their namesake's legacy by engaging in community service and supporting local students through scholarship programs, said Sherry Edison Garcia, society president and descendant of Zaragoza.
Edison Garcia said the society was founded in 1944 by a group of descendants living in Goliad's La Bahia community. The story of Zaragoza makes the work of the society more purposeful, she said.
"Like Zaragoza and his military, are numbers are few, but we are able to accomplish big things," Edison Garcia said.