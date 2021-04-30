The Cinco de Mayo Street Dance has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of inclement weather, according to Glazer's Beer and Beverage and the Victoria Parks and Recreation department.
The event will start at 2 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.
The Lucha Pro Wrestling will start at 2 p.m., and the music will start at 4 p.m.
As of Friday afternoon, heavy rain was forecast through Saturday evening with rainfall gradually lessening into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday afternoon and evening were expected to be mostly clear with a high of 85 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.