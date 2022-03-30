The Citizens Medical Center Auxiliary held the installation of officers and standing committee chairs at its Februarymeeting.
Officers for the 2022 year are Mary Alice Rodriguez, president; Sally McCoach, vice president; Pat Kohutek, treasurer; Darlene McDonald, press reporter; Paula Jones, parliamentarian; and Melinda Gleinser, secretary.
Standing committee chairs for 2022 are Blanche Starks, memorial fund; Susan Shaw, special projects; Peggy Brockenbush, telephone; Jadel Harbison, bylaws; Ruth Green, nominating; and Becky Barfield, scholarship.
The Auxiliary recognized Pat Kohutek for sewing all the fidget blankets at CMC that are donated to the patients on the Skilled Nursing Unit.
