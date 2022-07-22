Citizens Medical Center recently honored volunteers with a Volunteer Appreciation and Awards Luncheon at the Victoria Country Club. Decorations were done by Glenda Gibbs, Sheri Sklar-Evans and Jadel Harbison.
Entertainment was provided by Sarah Austin, Citizens HR manager. She sang a number of songs including a special song written just for the volunteers to the tune of "Babyface." Lyrics were written by Lydia Chapman who accompanied Austin on the keyboard.
Volunteers enjoyed a meal prepared and served by the country club's staff.
After the meal and entertainment, volunteers received their hour bars, which will be attached to their volunteer pin. Awards were given for 200 to 13,000 hours. A special award given is the Life Member award, which is given to those who have served for at least 15 years or have at least 5,000 hours.
Awards were presented by Glenda Gibbs, volunteer/gift shop manager, assisted by Mike Olson, chief executive officer. Volunteers were also presented with a Willow Tree Bright Star Angel figurine. The volunteer theme is "Volunteers are Shining Stars."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.