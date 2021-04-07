The City of Victoria will reopen parts of Crestwood Drive this week and reduce another section early next week as the second phase of the $11 million reconstruction project in the area begins.
On Thursday, Crestwood Drive from Ben Jordan Street to Laurent Street will reopen. The newly reconstructed road includes concrete pavement, rehabilitated utilities, and sidewalks that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Starting Monday, the city will close Crestwood Drive from Laurent Street to Navarro Street to westbound traffic as part of the second phase of the project. The road will remain eastbound-only for about 600 days, according to the city.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible, although through traffic should seek alternate routes to avoid traffic.
The third and final phase of the Crestwood Drive project will extend from Navarro Street to Main Street. It is currently being designed.
