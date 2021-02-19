Victoria was able to begin restoring water to the city's low pressure plane at 7 a.m. Friday morning. City spokesperson Ashley Strevel said water pressure will be low at first but is likely to increase over the weekend.
The low-pressure plane serves roughly ⅔ of residents on the south side of town, The Advocate previously reported. It is too soon to say when water will be restored to the rest of Victoria, Strevel said. The city must increase the water pressure in other tanks and towers, identify and isolate leaks and meet TCEQ criteria to rescind the boil water notice in order for that to happen.
During Thursday's news conference, city manager Jesús Garza said there is a chance of more leaks or breaks being discovered as water is released. If a break is detected, the city might have to isolate certain areas affected by the break until it can be fixed.
"It's important that residents report those leaks to us," Strevel said.
A hotline remains open to report leaks or ask questions at 361-485-3381.
City officials are still asking residents to conserve water and keep their faucets turned off in order to reduce the demand on the system and allow water pressure to rebuild in the system. Basic steps residents can take include avoiding leaving water running, taking shorter showers, reducing automatic washing machine cycles and avoiding the use of automatic dishwashers.
A boil water notice remains in place. Residents are urged to bring water to a vigorous boil and then boil it for two minutes before consumption in order to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes.
Thursday evening, city staff delivered three pallets of water to hospitals, nonprofits and warming centers. Additional supplies will be delivered to the warming center at Our Lady of Sorrows Friday, as well as Mid-Coast Family Services.
City officials are working to identify additional sources of water to help meet the needs of the community, according to the news release.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 1,000 Texas public water systems and 177 of the state’s 254 counties had reported weather-related operational disruptions, affecting more than 14 million people, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. As a result, bottled water remains scarce.
Officials will continue to host daily press briefings. Additional information is available on the city's water website at victoriatx.gov/waterboil.
