At least 1,106 bills have already been filed in anticipation of next year’s Texas Legislature, and many of those bills could affect how cities like Victoria govern themselves.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Bill Longley, an attorney with the Texas Municipal League, told city officials it is important for them to prepare for what is sure to be a busy 2021 in Austin.
Two bills have already been filed that would prohibit municipalities from using public funds to lobby state officials, Longley said. And other legislation could make it harder for cities like Victoria to set their own course on financial, planning and development matters.
“We think cities, as the level of government closest to the people, are uniquely qualified to address those issues,” Longley said.
At the recommendation of city attorney Thomas Gwosdz, Mayor Rawley McCoy said the council will consider creating an ad hoc committee to work on legislative issues at its next meeting.
“Effective advocacy is a contact sport, and you’ve got to stay in contact with your legislators,” McCoy said. “That’s what gets things done.”
Gwosdz said the city’s input has made a difference on past legislation. For instance, in 2019, the city supported House Bill 1627, which removed Victoria County from the list of counties subject to the state’s emissions reduction plan. The bill passed.
Also on Tuesday, council approved a real estate lease and professional services agreement with the Texas Zoo after hearing a presentation from Elizabeth Jensen, the Zoo’s executive director.
The agreement, which provides $125,000 in funding, is effective through Sept. 30.
Jensen said the Zoo’s interactive programs, including a “keeper camp” where kids can learn to feed pelicans and a STEM research program that is free for Victoria students, offer a hands-on experience that can be hard to find at other zoos in Texas.
“If you go to other zoos, you often just walk in and see the exhibits,” Jensen said. “That connection is really important.”
Council also took a moment on Tuesday to honor Rena Scherer, who is retiring after working in the county tax office for 39 years, including 28 as tax assessor-collector.
McCoy issued a proclamation declaring Dec. 19 “Rena Scherer Day” and praised Scherer for her work consolidating tax services for the city of Victoria and Victoria school district.
“I’m honored and surprised, and I thank y’all very much from the bottom of my heart,” Scherer said.
