Victoria County and the City of Victoria will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to gather public input for updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan.
This meeting will be at 205 N. Bridge St., Suite B-101.
There will also be a virtual option for those who are unable to attend in person. Residents can access the meeting virtually at https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YTg1NjQ4ZTQtYjgxMC00OWZhLTlhY2MtMzZkMDgxNjE5NGRi%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22a203f466-c532-404e-81ae-13dc50a580ed%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22c106a4ff-3b36-4b6b-987c-d9d7c6356882%22%7d
The purpose of the public meeting is to provide an overview from project consultant H2O Partners and solicit information from citizens. Public input will help the project team to analyze potential hazards affecting residents and recommend possible actions to reduce their impact. Hazards included are thunderstorms, wind, tornadoes, winter storms, hail, flooding, droughts, wildfires, dam failures, extreme heat, lightning and infectious diseases.
A public participation survey is available at: https://h2o.surveysparrow.com/s/victoria-county-hazard-mitigation-plan-update/tt-10abc4
The goal of the Hazard Mitigation Plan is to minimize or eliminate long-term risk to human life and property from known hazards by identifying and implementing cost-effective mitigation actions. Mitigation is defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as sustained actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from hazards and their effects.
Questions about the Hazard Mitigation Plan should be addressed to H2O Partners, planning consultants for Victoria County; Attn: Rhonda Murphy, Senior Mitigation Specialist, by email at rmurphy@h2opartnersusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.