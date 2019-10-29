The city of Victoria’s public works department is in the process of hiring another street repair crew and soon will purchase an additional patch truck to better address pothole repairs, according to a news release from the city.
Although the city’s streets division continuously fills potholes, the need is ongoing, Public Works Director Donald Reese said in the release.
The city is responsible for more than 300 miles of roadway in Victoria, which is divided into eight zones. The goal is to reach each of those zones at least four times a year.
As the streets division moves into a zone, the crews drive the roadways looking for potholes. The zone-based work accounts for most pothole repairs.
The city’s street repair crew filled 745 potholes reported by residents in a 12-month period that ended in September, according to the release.
Reese said in the release that it’s the city’s goal to address pothole reports within 48 hours. He said often times, individual requests for pothole repairs are completed the day they are received.
Weather plays a major role in the amount of work the city experiences, the release said. When multiple days of rainy weather occur, the number of pothole reports increases dramatically.
The new truck and crew additions will help the city better respond to zone-patching work and individual repair calls, Reese said in the release, adding he is in the process of hiring staff for the new crew. The new truck is expected to arrive in March.
