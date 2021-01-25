The Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order via Zoom by President Iris Rodgers at 3 p.m. Jan. 20. Emily Koenig led the Collect and the pledge to the American and Texas flags.
Nina DeLeo hosted the Zoom meeting and introduced the speaker, Jesús Garza, Victoria city manager, who joined the City of Victoria in May 2019. Garza presented a program, “A Vision for Our City.” He discussed the 2035 Comprehensive Plan, a tool designed to assist in planning the future of Victoria by addressing the needs of the community for land use, parks and recreation, transportation and utilities.
He stated Victoria is a proud and attractive community with its own unique identity and the plans for the city should help provide ideas for downtown, parks, and help with thoroughfares and drainage. The parks and recreation plan is underway and city officials will be giving the community an opportunity to give feedback online or through a survey that will be mailed out.
Secretary Anna Lou Nix read the minutes from the December meeting and LaJuana Roth gave the treasurer’s report. The next meeting will be Feb. 3. The meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.