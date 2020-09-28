The City of Cuero will host the 2020 Fall Cleanup Week Monday through Saturday at 1315 E. Broadway St.
Hours on Monday will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while hours the rest of the week will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Items that will be accepted include metal recycling such as appliances, wire fencing, tin, patio furniture, tools, pots and pans. Auto, lawnmower and rechargeable batteries will be accepted. Tires will be accepted for a fee, and those with a rim will cost an extra $5. Mattresses, wood, windows, furniture, plastic patio furniture, toilets and sinks also will be accepted. Brush, leaves and plant clippings should be taken to the City Yard on Cheatham Road.
Those who take advantage of the fall cleanup must show a city utility bill. For questions, call 361-275-6114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.