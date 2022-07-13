Caregivers who want to make sure their children are buckled up properly can sign up for a free child safety inspection with the City of Victoria’s trained child passenger safety technicians.
To schedule an inspection, visit victoriatx.gov/carseat.
The city was recently certified as a car seat fitting station by the Texas A&M AgriLife Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives Program. This means the city has agreed to follow best practice standards for educating caregivers about how to safely restrain their children in a vehicle.
Court Administrator Tiffany Totah is the program coordinator. The city also has 13 child passenger safety technicians.
“We can teach you how to properly use the seat belt system or the LATCH system in your vehicle and how to install the car seat according to best practices for your specific seat and vehicle,” Totah said. “I learned so much about car seat safety when I was going through the certification for this program, so I know that other caregivers can benefit from this information.”
Materials and training costs for the program are funded by revenue from the child safety fee (a $1.50 fee that residents pay when they register their vehicles in Victoria County).
For more information about Municipal Court programs, visit victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt or follow City of Victoria Municipal Court on Facebook.
