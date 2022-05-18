City of Victoria first responders partner with VISD for Shattered Dreams

Victoria Fire Department Fire Capt. Nathan Ojeda bandages a student’s arm at the scene of a simulated drunken driving crash as part of the Shattered Dreams event at Victoria East High School on May 12.
The event is hosted by the school district to teach students about the dangers of drunken driving. The Victoria Fire Department and the Victoria Police Department responded to the simulated wreck scene as they would to a real wreck, with firefighters providing medical attention to “injured” students and transporting them from the scene.
Shattered Dreams is one of multiple fire safety programs offered by the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office to promote safety through education and outreach. To learn more, visit www.victoriatx.gov/fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.