City of Victoria officials are going door-to-door Friday to warn residents in low-lying areas of potentially severe forecasted flooding along the Guadalupe River.
The National Weather Service is predicting the Guadalupe River will rise above flood stage on Friday and then reach major flood stage on Saturday, according to a Friday city news release. The river is expected to crest at about 30 feet, which would be the highest level reached since Hurricane Harvey.
Heavy rainfall upstream is expected to result in runaway flooding in some places in Victoria over the weekend, including near the Guadalupe River and Spring Creek areas. The Victoria Office of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to be cautious.
Residents, farmers and ranchers along the Guadalupe River should closely monitor river levels and take the necessary precautions.
The city’s public works department will barricade roads as the river rises.
The following roadways are being monitored for potential closures:
- Water from Moody to Vine
- River from Moody to Victoria
- Murray from Moody to Victoria
- Church from Moody to Victoria
- Convent from Moody to Victoria
- Juan Linn from Vine to Victoria
- Constitution from Vine to the west
- Greens Addition Area: Tristan, Valkyrie, Gunther and Wolfram
- Spring Creek Road at the railroad bridge
- South/Glass Street from Main to Water
To follow river levels, go to water.weather.gov/ahps/index.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.