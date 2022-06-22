The city of Victoria is seeking three volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission for three-year terms that expire in August 2025.
The Planning Commission reviews and approves new residential and commercial subdivision plats to ensure that city codes are properly applied. The commission also approves or denies variance requests for projects that conflict with city codes.
The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the City Council chambers, 105 W. Juan Linn St.
To apply, visit www.victoriatx.gov/boards-commissions and fill out the “Application for Appointment” form or pick up a form at the City Secretary’s Office, located at City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St.
Completed forms must be returned to the City Secretary’s Office; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX 77901; faxed to 316-485-3045; or emailed to ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov.
The deadline to apply is July 29. The City Council will review the applications and appoint the commission members in August during a City Council meeting.
To view past meetings of the Planning Commission, visit www.victoriatx.gov/tv15.
