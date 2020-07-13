The city of Victoria’s community appearance division recently finished renovating the “Welcome to Victoria” sign on SH 185, adding lighting and fresh landscaping to create a welcoming display for residents and visitors.
“Victorians who see the sign will hopefully have a sense of pride – that feeling of, ‘I’m home,’” said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne in a city news release.
The new sign is part of an effort to add or update entryway signs at all of Victoria’s major entry points, which will play a critical role in improving the city’s image, Etienne said in the release. The signs are a project of the community appearance division, a division of environmental services dedicated to cleaning litter, maintaining city-owned rights of way and undertaking beautification projects.
Jackie Yates, supervisor for the division, said improving the signs was on environmental services’ to-do list, and the creation of the new division allowed resources to be dedicated to the project.
The new landscaping around the sign includes a bed of native plants. The division also elevated part of the landscaping using a base of recycled tires that were picked up around the city.
Yates said she hopes residents who see the new landscaping will be motivated to take pride in their community and beautify their own properties.
“We have a lot of talented gardeners in this city,” she said. “Sometimes people get ideas from things they see growing in other people’s yards, and we want to inspire people with this project.”
The division in May finished updating the sign at the Goliad entryway on U.S. 77 Business. Next, they plan to tackle the sign at the U.S. 87 entryway coming from Cuero.
To learn more, visit victoriatx.gov, or contact the community appearance division at 361-485-3230.
