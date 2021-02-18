In a Thursday morning press release, Victoria officials said they expect the city's water system to be fully restored in two to three days, although some residents may see service return before then.
The widespread loss of water across the city is the result not of power outages, as was the case during Hurricane Harvey, but of water main lines breaking as pipes thaw and increased demand on the system due to the severe weather, officials said.
As of 10 a.m., a hotline is open for residents to report leaks and ask questions at (361) 485-3381. Residents can also go to a new website, victoriatx.gov/waterboil, for water-related news releases, virtual briefings and other resources.
City crews and contractors are working to identify and repair broken water lines and refill the City’s water tanks and water towers. On Wednesday, crew completed filling up the main tanks at Water Plant No. 3. They are filling up additional storage capacity today and will work to fill the remaining water towers after that.
Crews are also working to identify, isolate and repair water line breaks. As of yesterday, 100 areas had been sealed off to mitigate leaks. Another 34 areas were isolated yesterday evening and another 35 meters were reported to city staff this morning.
City staff secured 12 pallets of water from Canteen Victoria to be divided between Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Hospital, according to the press release. Each hospital will be receiving six pallets containing 288 cases, a total of 6,912 bottles of water. City spokesperson Ashley Strevel said that water is reserved for hospital patients.
Bottled water of any kind has become scarce because of the increased demand as cities throughout the region experience system failures, according to the release.
The City will continue to host daily press briefings and provide daily written updates through email, its social media channels, partnership with local media, and the new webpage. Today's virtual briefing will take place at 4 p.m. after an statewide update from Governor Greg Abbott at 3 p.m.
