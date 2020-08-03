The city's parks and recreation department will host a Punt, Pass and Kick USA football skills competition Aug. 15 and a youth flag football league on Saturdays starting Aug. 22.
Both events will have strict safety measures in place to protect the health of participants.
Both events will be at Lowe Field and Rippamonti Field in Riverside Park.
Recreational sports programs for youth and adults are exempt from current state limitations on outdoor gatherings. Nevertheless, the parks and recreation department is taking precautions in order to provide a safe and fun experience.
“We want to give people something to do, and so we’re still trying to offer as much as we can while still being safe,” said Recreation Services Manager Jaymie Heibel.
The Punt, Pass and Kick competition is free and open to ages 6-15. Registration will remain open up to the day of the event, but participants are asked to register as soon as possible. The competition tests participants in punting, passing, kicking and the 40-yard dash. The top two performers in each skill and the top two overall will have the chance to advance to the regional competition.
The flag football league includes 12U, 10U and 8U divisions. Registration is $20 per player. Registration ends Aug. 12, and tryouts will be hosted Aug. 15 during the Punt, Pass and Kick competition.
Participants in both events will be asked to leave after their games have concluded for the day. Punt, Pass and Kick competitors will be scheduled in groups of 10. The parks and recreation department will divide participants according to age but may allow siblings to participate in the same group so that families will not have to wait for multiple sessions.
In addition, the following safety measures will be implemented at both events:
- Only players and their immediate household members will be allowed to attend games.
- Parents, coaches and parks and recreation staff must wear facial coverings.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at the entrances to the fields.
- Equipment will be sanitized frequently.
- Players must bring their own water and snacks.
- Handshakes, high-fives and spitting will be prohibited.
- At check-in, players will be asked screening questions about their health and symptoms.
- Signage will be posted throughout the fields to remind attendees about the importance of staying home if they feel unwell.
The flag football league is sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, which is providing equipment for the league. Players who register by 5 p.m. Aug. 7 will receive coupons that can be used at Academy.
Schedules for both events are subject to change based on the number of participants. Registrants will be notified by email of scheduling changes.
To register for the Punt, Pass and Kick competition, go to www.ppkusa.com.
To register for flag football, go to victoriatx.gov/registration.
