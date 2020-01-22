City releases 2020 census promotional video

The city of Victoria has released its first internally-produced video to bring awareness to the 2020 census.
Taking part in the 2020 census is vital to the city’s representation, funding and success, said the description of the video, which can be found on YouTube. The video features numerous community leaders talking about the census.
“Completing the census is a way to make a difference in your community, participate in your democracy and say, ‘I count,’ and help shape the future,” the description said.
Additionally, the city’s communications team recently worked together to produce another video involving children from Victoria, which is set for release in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.