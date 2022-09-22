The tree limbs and yard waste residents leave out for the city may come back to them as compost for plants.
Organic items picked up by Environmental Services are taken to the city’s compost facility, which is managed by Garden-Ville. There, the items are mixed with decontaminated biosolids from public works to produce nitrogen-rich compost that the city sells to residents.
A discount on compost
The compost facility is offering a 20% discount on bulk compost purchases - more than one cubic yard - through Oct. 31.
Environmental Services Director Darryl Lesak, an avid gardener, explained that nitrogen-rich compost helps to reduce the need for watering and fertilizer and makes plants greener and healthier overall.
“I used compost on my plants for three years, and for the next three years I didn’t have to use fertilizer,” Lesak said. “They were some of the strongest plants I’ve ever seen.”
The compost has no smell, and unlike fertilizer, it can be applied to a lawn during dry conditions without causing damage.
To purchase compost, contact Garden-Ville at 361-897-1500 or visit their facility at 18125 Farm-to-Market Road 1686. Compost may be purchased in bulk or by the bag. Delivery is available for a fee.
Yard waste and tree limb pickups
To find out when yard waste is picked up in your area, visit www.victoriatx.gov/service-schedule. Yard waste consists of leaves, grass clippings, hedge trimmings and small branches. Yard waste must be collected in paper bags, not plastic.
To schedule a tree limb pickup, contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3220 or submit a request online at www.victoriatx.gov/onlineservicerequest.