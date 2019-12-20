With the return of fireworks and notable excitement about this year’s performers, Bootfest 2019 was a hit among festival attendees.
But despite the fun, city staff members are considering new ways to support the event after it resulted in another year of financial loss.
Joel Novosad, director of the Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau, presented a report about the annual festival to the Victoria City Council on Tuesday. Novosad thanked the various city departments that help with the festival, calling it a “true city effort.”
Between 7,500 and 7,900 people attended the free festival in downtown Victoria on Oct. 4 and 5, not including daytime visitors Saturday. In 2018, about 7,000 to 9,000 people attended.
The 2019 festival lost about $115,000, according to data provided by the city. Bootfest has lost money every year since it began in 2011, which city officials say is hard to avoid when the event is free.
Councilman Andrew Young said he’s always been a supporter of Bootfest and doesn’t expect the festival to break even, but he is concerned about the continuing cost. He said it might be worthwhile for staff to look at other options for funding, such as charging an admission. Novosad said his staff will look into that possibility.
Historically, most of the funding for Bootfest has come from Hotel Occupancy Tax funds. Like many other Texas cities, Victoria is able to tap into a funding source via the hotel occupancy tax, which allows municipalities in Texas to levy an additional tax on hotel stays.
These funds can only be used for programming that is expected to bring in out-of-town tourists, who then stay in Victoria hotel rooms and contribute to the revenue brought in via the hotel occupancy tax.
Bootfest hasn’t received a HOT fund allocation since 2016 and has been relying on a reserve fund and revenues to operate since. The reserve fund had about $112,000 left in it for the 2019 festival, but after the total expenditures, the reserve was left at a negative amount of about $2,400.
“To continue with Bootfest, a funding source must be established,” Novosad said.
Novosad recommended that the council in January approve a budget amendment of $50,000 from HOT funds to Bootfest to replenish its working fund balance after the 2019 expenditures, leaving it with about $47,000. He is also recommending designating $100,000 in HOT funds to Bootfest annually starting next year.
Councilman Jeff Bauknight asked Novosad why the overtime cost in 2019 was significantly more than what was budgeted: $30,000 was budgeted for overtime reimbursement, but the actual amount spent was just over $50,000.
Novosad said a number of off-duty staff members, specifically for security, needed to work the festival, and the amount of overtime reimbursement was “a bit of a surprise.”
City Manager Jesús Garza said it’s an ongoing challenge to find volunteers to work the festival during critical, busy shifts, so employees who work are compensated. He said there isn’t a “black-and-white” response to why this year necessitated the amount of overtime it did.
“Oftentimes we don’t really figure out what those costs are until after the fact, as opposed to being proactive with it, to get a better handle over this thing,” he said.
Hotel occupancy for the weekend was “rather healthy,” Novosad said. He said there was about a 9% increase in stays Friday compared to 2018 and about a 13.5% increase in stays Saturday compared to 2018.
Bauknight encouraged Novosad to reexamine the goals for Bootfest, which include increasing overnight hotel stays and other economic benefits for the city; holding the city’s signature festival in downtown Victoria; and providing a safe, high-quality customer experience by offering free music and entertainment for all ages and socioeconomic groups.
“If these are going to be goals, they need to be measurable,” Bauknight said. “I mean just to make sure we are doing it right, and we’re hitting what we need, because I do worry with such an increase in the loss. … In the ninth year into the festival, we shouldn’t be surprised like this.”
Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig said the festival is “very safe.” He said one person was arrested for public intoxication during this year’s event, which is “typical.” Bauknight agreed that the festival is always a safe event in the community.
“We do deploy it pretty heavily with that sense because we want people to not only be safe but have the perception that they are safe, because they are,” Craig said.
The head count of attendees was the most accurate this year, Novosad said, because drones were used to take high-definition photos to count heads. The Victoria Office of Emergency Management was able to “actually zoom in and count heads,” he said.
In another suggestion to cut down costs, Councilwoman Josephine Soliz suggested Novosad look into a bigger variety of bands, including some that are more up-and-coming and don’t cost as much.
Councilwoman Jan Scott thanked city staff for their efforts to clean up and provide trash cans at the event.
“You had no choice but to find a trash can,” she said. “It really helped. People use those, and it keeps the entire appearance very good through the whole festival.”
Novosad said Friday that staff members are always considering ways to keep the festival fresh and to bring new aspects to the event.
“We will continue to work hard to provide a safe, fun festival experience for all of Victoria and visitors,” he said.
