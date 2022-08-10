City to allocate funding for child safety programs

Local nonprofit representatives who are interested in receiving funds for child safety programs are invited to apply for the city’s grant-to-partnership program that allocates funding for these initiatives.
Application forms will be available Monday at www.victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt. The deadline to apply is Sept. 2.
Funding for the program comes from the $1.50 child safety fee that is assessed when residents register their vehicles in Victoria County. State law regulates allowable uses for the fund.
The court will host three application workshops at the Municipal Court chambers or through Zoom (information about how to join through Zoom will be posted at www.victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt):
- Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 24 at 11:30 a.m.
- Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Attendance is optional but will be considered favorably during the application review process.
For more information about the program, contact the court at 361-485-3050 or email csprogram@victoriatx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.