Nearly 100 young golfers from around the world will come to Victoria to test their skills when the City of Victoria hosts the Victoria Texas Preview, an American Junior Golf Association Preview Tournament, April 13-16 at Riverside Golf Course.
The City of Victoria secured a three-year contract with the AJGA to host this new tournament. The City will have the chance to renew the contract after three years.
“The City of Victoria and Riverside Golf Course look forward to hosting the players and their families not only for golf, but the enjoyment of our community. We are excited to be a part of the AJGA network and to provide the competing junior golfers a new opportunity to showcase their talents,” said Rolando Hernandez, head golf professional at Riverside Golf Course.
The AJGA hosts golf tournaments for players aged 12-19 seeking to play at the college level. The AJGA also partners with the United States Golf Association on a national development program for young golfers who hope to compete on U.S. national teams.
AJGA tournaments that were hosted in Dallas, College Station and Lubbock in 2021 had an average economic impact of about $213,300.
“We are so excited to partner with Explore Victoria Texas to provide more junior golfers the opportunity to play in AJGA events,” said Patrick Cansfield, director of business development for the AJGA. “The success of an event starts with the sponsor, and the Victoria Texas Preview is in great hands.”
Riverside Golf Course will close for the tournament all day April 13 and from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14-16.
Become a volunteer
The City is seeking volunteers for the tournament. Volunteers can choose to help with registration, recording times, filling water coolers or first aid, and they can choose which days they want to attend.
Every volunteer will receive an AJGA hat and pin. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit www.volunteersignup.org/87RHR.
Stay connected
To learn more about City of Victoria Parks & Recreation programs and events, visit victoriatx.gov/parks.