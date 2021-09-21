Anna Harris does not work for Christ’s Kitchen. Harris is part of a collaborative group of support workers who meet at the Victoria soup kitchen on Wednesdays. A story on pages A1 and A6 of the Saturday paper did not specify her connection to the soup kitchen.
Clarification: Anna Harris does not work for Christ's Kitchen
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Ventura Tamales holds groundbreaking for new location
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video)
- Man found dead in ditch identified as Victoria man
- 181 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Crossroads
- Area teams rise in football rankings
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.4:1-2; quote by Jim Valvano
- During bay cleanup, volunteers help scour coastline for trash (w/video)
- Blotter: Home reported burglarized
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster
- Refugio cancels their National Night Out
Commented
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (18)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (4)
- 'I'm in their corner': Victoria criminal justice activist pushes envelope for indigent defendants (2)
- Downtown Victoria serves as community's face to rest of world (2)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (9)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (1)
- Letter: If column was meant as satire, it failed (1)
- Jamie Ray McAdams (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 17 (1)
- Student photographer discovers passion in nature and sports (1)
- Glenn Christian (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- Victoria Stroman graduate leaves impact on game (1)
- Kianna Stevens receives scholarship (1)
- Guest column: Are you certain, the power of noticing (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- Debbie Villegas Montez (1)
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:
Excellent!!!
-
Joseph/Linda Crisp said:
Excellent article Beth!
-
Mike Gomez said:Chandler, your soundbite analogy is a classic apples to oranges. 1. We’ve had vaccine mandates all of my life. 2. your analogy could easily be turned into a vice versa. 3. 60 to 70% of America…
-
James Chandler said:It really makes you look silly when your rebuttal is based on use of the word stupid. I can't understand why the left wants freedom of choice when it comes to abortion but is against freedom o…
-
Mike Gomez said:
It’s a reimbursement not a payout for anticipated costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.