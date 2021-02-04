The Victoria neighborhood residents who gave sworn affidavits first submitted them to Victoria County Animal Control. Animal control officials then submitted the affidavits to the Municipal Court for the Jan. 26 hearing. A story on Page A6 Saturday was unclear about which party was submitting the affidavits to the court.

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

