The Victoria neighborhood residents who gave sworn affidavits first submitted them to Victoria County Animal Control. Animal control officials then submitted the affidavits to the Municipal Court for the Jan. 26 hearing. A story on Page A6 Saturday was unclear about which party was submitting the affidavits to the court.
Clarification: Five affidavits from neighborhood residents submitted to Victoria Animal Control
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Have you ever been crabbing?
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Man shot in Bloomington after shooting at officers trying to arrest him
- Brahmas put horns up for Brooks' signing
- Southern Select Crawfish serves up Louisiana-style fare
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on warrants for drug activity
- Victoria middle school teacher arrested on multiple drug charges
- Sandra Avery was force of nature
- Multiple federal and state agencies investigating Bloomington shooting
- What is the status of I-69 in Victoria?
- Limo service changes locations; more events cause more demand
- Blotter: ATM cash drawer stolen from Victoria bank
Commented
- Letter: National Guard was treated shamefully in Washington D.C. (7)
- Website works, phone system crashes during Victoria County vaccine signup (5)
- Here we go again (5)
- Hundreds of marchers gather in downtown Victoria for anti-abortion event (4)
- Victoria moves forward with youth hunting program in Riverside Park (3)
- Letter: Getting registered for COVID-19 vaccine is frustrating process (3)
- Letter: Water Street is not safe for pedestrians (3)
- Man in car rams into 2 vehicles on road, at gas station (2)
- Ken Paxton’s end zone celebration dance overshadows an immigration ruling (1)
- Signups for Shiner vaccine clinic open 9 a.m. Tuesday (1)
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:
Thank you very much Ron for your informative letter....Vaccinate, social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask. It's not that hard.
-
Willie Ellis said:The frustration with getting vaccines shots is legitimate. The easiest people to blame are those who we have contact with – the local health department.Even if the local health department did …
-
Mike Gomez said:OMG…I haven’t heard that “I’m not a racist, one of my best friends is……….as their argument. Racism is not defined by who your son or daughter marries. After Charlottesville, the president of t…
-
Glenn Wilson said:Getting an appointment is definitely a challenge, but, in contrast, the vaccination operation at the Community Center is very well organized and executed. They have enough of everything; equip…
-
Glenn Wilson said:Both of these drivers seem to be a bit asleep at the wheel. The Silverado cruises through a red light directly in the path of the 4Runner who's driver takes no evasive action at all and doesn'…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.