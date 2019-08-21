Eight people spoke against a homeless ordinance during a Victoria City Council meeting on Tuesday, and one person favored the proposed ordinance that would regulate where homeless people can sleep. A story on Page A1 Wednesday was not clear in the breakdown of speakers.
Clarification
Clarification: Most residents spoke against the ordinance
