CUERO — Four performers told a story not by acting or singing, but with the strings of a classical guitar.
With every strum from the Texas Guitar Quartet, Georges Bizet's "Carmen," an opera, was translated through the guitar. The four guitarists used their instruments to describe the downfall of Don José, a Spanish soldier who quit his job to join his love interest Carmen and her group of smugglers, only to kill Carmen after he grows jealous of a bullfighter who wins over Carmen's heart.
The quartet strummed for an hour inside the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero on Sunday. Inside a building showcasing history, the guitarists played arrangements from the work of Beethoven and other renown composers.
The quartet's concert is part of the Victoria Bach Festival, a series of musical performances featuring both classical and contemporary works. Performances will be held daily throughout Victoria through Saturday,
Making up the quartet are Isaac Bustos, Jay Kacherski, Alejandro Montiel and Joseph Palmer. They all live in different cities across Texas and Louisiana, yet they make time to perform together once a month.
Sometimes they venture out of the U.S., taking their talents to Mexico, Spain, Nicaragua and China.
Cuero may be a little closer to home, but one member had never visited before. That would be Montiel, who lives in the Houston area when he is not touring the globe with his three friends.
"The audience was invested the whole time, which is not always the case," Montiel said after the concert. "It seems to me they are appreciative of art."
Sitting to Montiel's left during the performance was Kacherski, who last visited Cuero 12 years ago.
"I love playing in smaller towns and getting to see the history of them," Kacherksi said.
Like his bandmate, Kacherski also likes when the audience oohs and aahs. A classical guitar concert brings out pure enjoyment because of the sounds of the instruments, he said.
"It's always special when you see how the audience reacts," Kacherski said.
Bustos and Palmer said that when the audience is entertained by their music, the quartet gets to make a special connection with them.
"It's an honor to be a part of the festival. I'm glad we could be a part of it," Kacherski said.
Buck Moore, the festival's director, said he enjoyed listening to the quartet Sunday afternoon.
"We are fortunate to have them around in Texas," Moore said. "They help us fulfill our goal of bringing world-class musicians to the region."
Joe Roel, of Austin, is a music fan and a friend of Moore, so seeing the Texas Guitar Quartet play in Cuero and at the Presidio La Bahia in Goliad the night before was worth the trip, he said.
"I was surprised to find out that there's a big art culture here. This area is the perfect fit for the festival, he said.
Next year, Roel said he will make plans to stay in the Crossroads during the entire Bach Festival, rather than just one weekend.